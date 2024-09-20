Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 685,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,778. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.