Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $132.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

