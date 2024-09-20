Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 103.83 ($1.37). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.41), with a volume of 655,161 shares.
Photo-Me International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. The company has a market cap of £404.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,337.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.
About Photo-Me International
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Photo-Me International
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.