Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.45

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $17.00. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 14,862 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIRS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 39.71%.

Insider Activity at Pieris Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 127,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,958.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.