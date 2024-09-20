Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $210.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

