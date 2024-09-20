Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $10,945,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $3,338,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $210.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $604.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

