Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

