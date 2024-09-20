Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Down 1.7%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 1,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

Pioneer Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

