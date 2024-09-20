Piper Sandler Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $329.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.41.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $335.24 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after acquiring an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 44.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,709,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,238,000 after buying an additional 837,677 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

