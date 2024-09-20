Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Trading 3% Higher

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. 2,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVT shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pivotree from C$1.70 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.38.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pivotree had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of C$20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pivotree Inc. will post 0.0800215 EPS for the current year.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

