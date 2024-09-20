Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$13.06 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.31 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$321.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$155.36 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 77.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.990566 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

