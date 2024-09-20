Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after purchasing an additional 133,541 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,279,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 228,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $84.93.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.