PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Trading Down 1.8%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.06. 1,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
PLDT Stock Down 0.1 %
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PLDT Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.634 per share. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 337.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 10.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in PLDT by 19.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PLDT
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.