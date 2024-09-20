PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Chairman Purchases $16,389.55 in Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert S. Ellin acquired 9,055 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $16,389.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 108,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,499.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PodcastOne Stock Up 7.7 %

PODC opened at $1.82 on Friday. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on PodcastOne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

