Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.30

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.30 and traded as high as C$25.00. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$25.00, with a volume of 22,747 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$676.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of C$137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0239931 EPS for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.