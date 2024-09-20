Portmeirion Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Portmeirion Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMP opened at GBX 229 ($3.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.16. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.17 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Thursday.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.

