Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 3.5%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.00 and last traded at $180.50. Approximately 33,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 357,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.44.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.28. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

In other news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,224,552. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

