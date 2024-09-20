Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $5.02. Powerfleet shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 575,879 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powerfleet
Powerfleet Price Performance
Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Powerfleet
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Powerfleet
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.