Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PGEN
Insider Activity at Precigen
Institutional Trading of Precigen
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.
Precigen Stock Performance
Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.67. Precigen has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,084.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Precigen
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.