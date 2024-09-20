Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez acquired 58,823 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at $631,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 44.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.67. Precigen has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,084.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

