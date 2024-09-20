Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 50,042 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,740,000 after buying an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $19.44 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 129.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

