PRL Global Ltd. (ASX:PRG) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

PRL Global Ltd. (ASX:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

PRL Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

