Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,410 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 915.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 945.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 76,517 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $117.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $12,085,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,073,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $12,085,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,188,862 shares in the company, valued at $627,073,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,621,133 shares of company stock valued at $435,749,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

