ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.35). Approximately 142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.10 ($0.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of ProCook Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get ProCook Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProCook Group

ProCook Group Stock Up 1.1 %

ProCook Group Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.02. The company has a market capitalization of £28.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,640.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33.

(Get Free Report)

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.