Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.40% of Procore Technologies worth $38,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $299,885.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,360,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,582,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $160,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $299,885.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,360,848 shares in the company, valued at $79,582,391.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,111,941 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

