Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $280.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $255.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,704 shares of company stock worth $33,367,408 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,022,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Progressive by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 53.4% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

