Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners lowered Progyny from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Progyny by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Progyny by 13.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.8% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

