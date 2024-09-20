Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

