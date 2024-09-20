Promethos Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Promethos Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises approximately 8.6% of Promethos Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $230.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average is $198.32.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

