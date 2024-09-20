Promethos Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Promethos Capital LLC increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 3.1% of Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,109,000 after buying an additional 64,037 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CGI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,303 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,873,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,803,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,025,000 after buying an additional 105,817 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,818,000 after acquiring an additional 258,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

CGI Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $113.77 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

