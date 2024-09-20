ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.31 and last traded at $94.75. 261,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 287,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.46.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDM. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 12.3% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Dow30
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.