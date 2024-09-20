ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.31 and last traded at $94.75. 261,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 287,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.46.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDM. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 12.3% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.