Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Shares Up 26%

Shares of Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) traded up 26% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 4,377,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 759% from the average session volume of 509,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Trading Up 30.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £9.71 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

