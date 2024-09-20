ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

