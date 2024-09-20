ProVise Management Group LLC Has $829,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

