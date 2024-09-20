ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 368 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

