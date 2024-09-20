ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 548 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after buying an additional 2,914,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,910,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

