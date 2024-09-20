Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 202.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Prudential Stock Up 3.6 %

PUK opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Prudential

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.