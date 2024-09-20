PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PTC by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PTC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,330 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC opened at $179.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.65. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

