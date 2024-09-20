PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

PTC opened at $179.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.65.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,330 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

