PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 110,670 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 439,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.64. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

