Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $156,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 176,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,569,000 after purchasing an additional 105,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $108,456,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,115.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,072.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

