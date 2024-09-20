Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $303.55 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Salesforce worth $303,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $910,220,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $874,748,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 5.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $265.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.90 and its 200-day moving average is $267.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $406,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,576 shares of company stock valued at $16,957,573. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

