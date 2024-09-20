Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 162 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.61% of Nordson worth $80,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Nordson by 198.8% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 23,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $260.03 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

