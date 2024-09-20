Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (PPHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Public Policy Stock Performance

PPHC opened at GBX 131.75 ($1.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.80 million and a PE ratio of -1,310.00. Public Policy has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on shares of Public Policy in a research note on Wednesday.

Public Policy Company Profile

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

