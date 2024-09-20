Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 38,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $85.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

