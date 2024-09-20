Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $46,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.71.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $358.62 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $366.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.73 and its 200-day moving average is $295.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

