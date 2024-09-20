Puma (ETR:PUM) Shares Down 2.5%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €37.32 ($41.47) and last traded at €37.32 ($41.47). 536,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,840% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.26 ($42.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.91.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

