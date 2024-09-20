Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 324,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,867,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.71, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

