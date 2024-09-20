PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Down 12.4%

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.19). 678,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 788,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.20 ($1.36).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

PZ Cussons Trading Down 1.3 %

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £380.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,250.00%.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Further Reading

