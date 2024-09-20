PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Down 12.4%

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.19). 678,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 788,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.20 ($1.36).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PZ Cussons
PZ Cussons Trading Down 1.3 %
PZ Cussons Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,250.00%.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PZ Cussons
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.