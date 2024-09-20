Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Issued By Zacks Research

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $224.07 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $149.59 and a 1 year high of $224.36. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.66 and a 200-day moving average of $195.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

