Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Issued By Zacks Research

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $191.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.